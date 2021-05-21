JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $31.78 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

