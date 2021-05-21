JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) to “Neutral”

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

