Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

