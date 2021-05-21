JulSwap Price Down 53.4% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and $2.60 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,228,421 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

