Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.57 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

