KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.