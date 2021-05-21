Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $660,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $47.10 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

