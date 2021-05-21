Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 550,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,793. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

