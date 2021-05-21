Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $11.01 Million Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

DCP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,407. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

