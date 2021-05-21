Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

CEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.44. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,142. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

