Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,063 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Rattler Midstream worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,843. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.