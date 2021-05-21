Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 359,407 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,519 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

