Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 207,787 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,787 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

