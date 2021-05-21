Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,871. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

