KeyCorp Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

NYSE:ELY opened at $34.00 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

