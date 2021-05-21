KeyCorp Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

WMT stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,028,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.