Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.00.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

