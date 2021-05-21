Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,445 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.

Twilio stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Twilio by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 89.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 100.0% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

