Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after acquiring an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

