Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003543 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $343,514.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00393045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00205002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00888681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,256 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.