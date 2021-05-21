Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE:K opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold a total of 284,304 shares of company stock worth $2,689,129 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.