Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 60,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,376. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.