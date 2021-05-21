Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,243.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 5,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,483. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

