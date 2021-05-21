Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.49. 248,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.50 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

