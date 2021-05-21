Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 132.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

