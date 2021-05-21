Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. 84,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

