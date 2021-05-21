Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CARR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,149. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

