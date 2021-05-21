Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after acquiring an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.48. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,808 shares of company stock worth $214,708 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

