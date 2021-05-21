Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.63. 388,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

