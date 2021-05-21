Klever (KLV) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Klever has a total market cap of $263.46 million and $8.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00388136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00206317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.54 or 0.00895573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

