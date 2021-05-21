Klimatas Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,024.16 and $220.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

