KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNBE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

KNBE opened at $17.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

