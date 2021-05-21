Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

