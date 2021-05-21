Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

