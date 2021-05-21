Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.