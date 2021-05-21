Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

