Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.91 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

