Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.