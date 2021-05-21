Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,221 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

