Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

