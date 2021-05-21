Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $577.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.63. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

