Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 8,181 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $198,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $210,333.51.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06.

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 676,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 597.40 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

