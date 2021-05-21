Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KRO opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

