Kuverit (KUV) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $565,471.01 and approximately $353.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.61 or 0.00930469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00094634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,541,461 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.