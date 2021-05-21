Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $44.74. 266,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $17,010,232 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

