L1 Capital Pty Ltd Takes $9.92 Million Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000. DarioHealth comprises 2.5% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 3.33% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRIO. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.04.

DRIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

