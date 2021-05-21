Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 719 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 718.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.59. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

