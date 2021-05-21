Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $169,089.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00426100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01021505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030635 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.