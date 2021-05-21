Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.