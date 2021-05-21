Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1,794.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 18.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 543,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE SO opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.89%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.